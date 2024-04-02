Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Gap Down to $121.62

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.62, but opened at $116.57. Paychex shares last traded at $118.41, with a volume of 613,929 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day moving average of $119.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

