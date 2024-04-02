Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $47.99

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.99, but opened at $45.83. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 11,896,419 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

