YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Down to $16.05

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $15.25. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 468,838 shares trading hands.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

