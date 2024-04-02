Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 1,356 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,153,000 after acquiring an additional 270,162 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,203,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 44,284 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,566,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. 226,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,777. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

