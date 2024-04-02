Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATOS opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATOS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

