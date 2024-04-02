Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Increases By 6.8%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,930,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 29,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ERIC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.
View Our Latest Analysis on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.
