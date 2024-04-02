Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.81. Novavax shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 668,658 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Novavax Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $291.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

