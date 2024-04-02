HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $15.80

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $16.15. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 12,943 shares traded.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.63.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $301.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.85 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 36.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

