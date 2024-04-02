ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $30.64

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.64, but opened at $28.43. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 3,706,832 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 36,809.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,980 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $2,322,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

