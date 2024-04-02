Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 60,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.86%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

