Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up to $23.91

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.91, but opened at $24.39. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 188,457 shares.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.