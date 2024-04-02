Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $127.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

