EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $20.40

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $18.82. EHang shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 815,404 shares changing hands.

EHang Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Get EHang alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in EHang by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EHang by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EHang by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EHang by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EHang by 3,021.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 382,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.