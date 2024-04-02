Short Interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Expands By 6.7%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 260,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerald

Emerald Trading Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Emerald by 3,888.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerald by 116.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Emerald by 1,887.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emerald during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Emerald during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEX stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. Emerald has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Featured Articles

