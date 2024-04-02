Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 29th total of 342,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

HY has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

