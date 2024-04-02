Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 6.9% in March

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.63. The company had a trading volume of 66,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.79. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.81, for a total transaction of $109,586.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,907.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.81, for a total value of $109,586.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,907.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,381. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.