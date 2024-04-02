InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,338. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. InvenTrust Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

About InvenTrust Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $71,167,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $44,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $20,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 485,917 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

