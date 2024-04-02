Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Up 6.5% in March

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of EOSEW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,910. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
