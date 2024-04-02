Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Up 6.5% in March

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of EOSEW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,910. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.