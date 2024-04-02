GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

