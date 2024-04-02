JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $189.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.73.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.61. 73,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,867. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.85. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $131.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $92,083,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after buying an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

