Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 192 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.75 on Tuesday, reaching $245.53. 239,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,443. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.36. The company has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

