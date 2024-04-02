LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $260.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $254.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.55.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $274.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 74,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,421,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.