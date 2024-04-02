Evercore ISI Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $78.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $4.05 on Tuesday, hitting $82.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12. Carvana has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.84 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $396,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,537,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,850. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Carvana by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

