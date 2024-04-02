Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,331. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,897.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 286,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 272,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 406,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 550.2% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,172,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

