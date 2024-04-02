Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 113,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $130.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

