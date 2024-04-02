Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 915 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $94.24. 484,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.09 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.