SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,797,000 after purchasing an additional 956,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,820,000 after acquiring an additional 797,176 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,443,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,649,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,611,000 after acquiring an additional 449,897 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.02. 57,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,574. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.41.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

