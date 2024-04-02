JB Capital LLC Purchases 1,137 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after purchasing an additional 746,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.54. 5,803,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,432,707. The company has a market capitalization of $296.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

