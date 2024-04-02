MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,613,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 420,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,069,000 after purchasing an additional 406,335 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,080. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.15. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

