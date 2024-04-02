iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Compton Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Compton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.8% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

