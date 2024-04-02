The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BA opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.46. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

