Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Cigna Investments Inc. New’s 9th Largest Position

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.38. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $525.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.