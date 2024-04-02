Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 53,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $133.96. The company had a trading volume of 471,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,611. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

