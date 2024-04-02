Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,715 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 3.6 %

LEN traded down $5.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.83. 611,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $100.95 and a one year high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.89.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

