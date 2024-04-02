Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at about $85,000.

NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,739. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.33 and its 200-day moving average is $131.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

