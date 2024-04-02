Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 721 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 103,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,517 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CNI shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.46. 176,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.04. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

