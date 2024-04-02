Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.43. 185,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

