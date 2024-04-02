Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 451 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.30% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHML. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

JHML traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.83. 2,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,359. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79. The company has a market cap of $896.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

