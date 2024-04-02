Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 132,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,860,000. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average is $92.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $104.23.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.