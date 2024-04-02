Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $108.60. The company had a trading volume of 267,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,211. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $108.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

