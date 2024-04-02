Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 243 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VV traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $237.40. The company had a trading volume of 82,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.46. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $184.13 and a 12 month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

