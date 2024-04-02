Borealis Foods (BRLS) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Borealis Foods to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ competitors have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Borealis Foods and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 318 1286 1480 30 2.39

Profitability

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 19.94%. Given Borealis Foods’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Borealis Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -1.68% Borealis Foods Competitors -27.45% -26.45% -6.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borealis Foods and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$300,000.00 -25.00 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.83 billion $711.96 million 6.20

Borealis Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Borealis Foods competitors beat Borealis Foods on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

