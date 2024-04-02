Metal (MTL) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metal (MTL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Metal has a total market cap of $134.11 million and approximately $29.51 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00003043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

