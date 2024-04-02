aelf Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $423.35 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001492 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,094,948 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

