Mantle (MNT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.31 Billion

Mantle (MNT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00001897 BTC on exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $327.83 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,233,737,802.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.18803719 USD and is down -6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $257,125,983.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

