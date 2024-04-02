Veracity Capital LLC Sells 415 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.87. 1,186,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.39. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

