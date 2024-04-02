Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,694. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

