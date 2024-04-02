Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 428 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

DTE traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,227. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

