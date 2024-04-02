Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys Shares of 647 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 647 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD traded down $10.96 on Tuesday, reaching $427.39. The company had a trading volume of 39,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,553. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $447.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.42 and its 200-day moving average is $333.52.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.80.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

