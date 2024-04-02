Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDP traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.76. 1,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

